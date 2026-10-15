Inter said in an official bulletin: "Lautaro Martinez underwent examinations today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano, including clinical assessments and diagnostic tests. The tests revealed muscle discomfort in the flexors of his left thigh".





In the coming days, the Argentine striker's condition will be assessed to get a better idea of how long his recovery might take. Lautaro has made remarkably quick recoveries in the past, driven in part by his strong sense of belonging to Inter, his responsibility as captain and his great desire to win and play a leading role.