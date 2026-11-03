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Al Hilal v Al Sadd: AFC Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Largest fine in the history of Qatari football imposed on Al-Sadd player

Match
Al-Sadd vs Al-Shamal
Al-Sadd
Al-Shamal
Stars League
M. Camara
Claudinho
S. Al Sheeb
M. Ben Romdhane
Qatar
Mali
Brazil
Tunisia

Harsh sanctions after the chaos of the Al-Shamal clash

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Al Sadd's Brazilian star Claudinho has written his name into Qatari football history for all the wrong reasons. The player has been hit with the largest financial fine ever imposed in the country's game, worth one million Qatari riyals (around 275,000 dollars).

A six-match ban came alongside it, punishment for his unsporting behaviour following the clash with Al Shamal in the eighth round of the league.

The fallout didn't end there. The disciplinary committee of the Qatar Football Association also ordered Claudinho to cover the financial damages caused when he threw the man of the match award during the match on 30 October.

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Other Al Sadd players felt the committee's reach too. Mohammed Kamara and Saad Abdullah Al Sheeb each received a warning and a fine of 10,000 riyals (around 2,750 dollars) over their conduct after the match.

Al Shamal did not escape either. Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane picked up a three-match suspension plus a fine of 15,000 riyals (around 4,120 dollars) after physically assaulting an opponent during the match.

Khaled Ahmed Al Ansari, Al Shamal's assistant coach, also copped a five-match ban and a fine of 50,000 riyals (around 13,700 dollars) for his unsporting behaviour after the final whistle.

  • Al-Sadd statement: we respect the decision... but!

    Al-Sadd responded with a statement on their "X" account, expressing great confidence in the members of the disciplinary committee and full respect for their decisions.

    The statement added: "But at the same time, we believe that the punishment handed to Claudinho does not warrant this magnitude, whether in terms of the financial fine or the length of the suspension, when compared to what the committee issued against the one who was the cause and the main spark of the events that took place."

    They went on: "We affirm once again our respect for the decisions, and we also affirm the club's right to appeal these decisions according to the applicable regulations."

    Read also: A brace overturns Mourinho's calculations: Spanish journalist says the bench is Vinicius's place

  • Penalties from other matches

    The disciplinary measures caught Francisco Rias, the fitness coach at Al-Arabi, who received a warning and a fine of five thousand riyals over his conduct towards the officials of his team's match against Al-Rayyan on 31 October.

    Al-Ahli also made the list. The committee handed them a warning and a five thousand riyal fine, while also ordering them to cover the cost of repairing the damage to the substitutes' benches during their match against Al-Shahania on 30 October, in line with the assessment carried out by the competent body, as reported by the Al Jazeera website.

    According to the committee, all decisions rested on the approved disciplinary regulations for the 2026-2027 sporting season.

    Read also: Al-Hilal or Barcelona? Felix's dream without guarantees

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Next matches
ALS

ALS

Stars League

07 Nov 2026

ALS

ALS

ALS

ALS

Stars League

08 Nov 2026

ALR

ALR