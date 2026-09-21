The LaLiga weekend just past saw Atletico Madrid leapfrog their arch rivals Real Madrid with a win in LaLiga. That's amazing news for the flawless leaders, Barcelona.
LaLiga matchday 7 roundup: Real Madrid lose huge ground in the title race
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Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid
Real lost ground in the title race with a 2-1 defeat to city rivals Atleti. The hosts scored their goals through Grimaldo from the penalty spot and loanee Jonathan David. Antonio Rudiger's late consolation for Jose Mourinho's side, who also played with 10 men for 40 minutes after Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half. Los Blancos are now six points adrift of leaders Barcelona after seven matches.
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Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona
Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 win at Sevilla with a hat-trick from skipper Raphinha. The Brazilian is in scintillating form, with 15 direct goal contributions from seven matches. Barca sit top of the table with seven wins from seven. What a start for Hansi Flick's side!
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Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Real Betis
Depor's impressive start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw against high-flying Real Betis. Alvaro Valles scored a late equaliser for the hosts, meaning that the newly-promoted side sits on 10 points after seven matches. Betis sit on 16 points, five adrift of leaders Barcelona. They're also a point above Real Madrid.
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Getafe 1-0 Malaga
At the bottom of the table, Malaga remain winless after their 1-0 defeat to Getafe in the capital. They'll be at rock bottom for the international break, and have plenty of time to stew over another difficult result.
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Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad
In arguably the match of the weekend, Real Sociedad snatched a 91st-minute winner at struggling Valencia to heap more pressure on Los Che boss Javier Aguirre. Valencia now sit 19th on the table, with only four points from seven matches. This was Sociedad's third win of the campaign, placing them in mid-table.
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