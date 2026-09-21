LaLiga matchday 7 roundup: Real Madrid lose huge ground in the title race

Real lost ground in the title race with a 2-1 defeat to city rivals Atleti. The hosts scored their goals through Grimaldo from the penalty spot and loanee Jonathan David. Antonio Rudiger's late consolation for Jose Mourinho's side, who also played with 10 men for 40 minutes after Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half. Los Blancos are now six points adrift of leaders Barcelona after seven matches.