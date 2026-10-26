Jose Mourinho produced a timely masterclass as Real Madrid beat previously unbeaten Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. Let's recap that and the weekend's other highlights from Spain's top flight.
LaLiga MD10 roundup: Real Madrid stun leaders Barca after Mourinho masterclass
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Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid produced the result of the weekend with a 2-1 win away to archrivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring on 41 minutes, Raphinha equalised for Barca just after the hour mark and Mbappe pounced to win it on 87 minutes. Barca's 100% start to the season goes up in flames, and Los Blancos have put themselves back in the title race, just three points adrift of Barcelona.
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Athletic Bilbao 4-0 Getafe
Bilbao hammered ten-man Getafe. Alex Berenguer shone with a goal and two assists. It's a result which sends Bilbao into 8th and leaves Getafe just a point above the relegation zone.
Rayo Vallecano 0-3 Elche
Near the bottom of the table, Elche claimed a priceless 3-0 win at Rayo Vallecano to go a point above their fellow relegation scrappers.
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Valencia 1-2 Villarreal
Another awful result for Valencia as they lost 1-2 at home to Villarreal in a tetchy affair at the Mestalla. The hosts led on 38 minutes but the Yellow Submarine pegged them back on 69 minutes through American full-back Alex Freeman, and then substitute Georges Mikautadze won it on 96 minutes thanks to an assist from fellow substitute Alberto Moleiro. Valencia remain in the relegation zone with just six points after 10 outings.
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Racing Santander 2-1 Espanyol
In another basement battle, Racing Santander beat Espanyol to leave the Catalan visitors in the drop zone after 10 matches.
Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 to stay on the heels of Barcelona, just two points behind the leaders. Atleti have now won six LaLiga matches on the bounce thanks to Julian Alvarez's goal. Other results include a 1-1 draw between Deportivo Alaves and Malaga, and a 0-0 stalemate between Celta Vigo and Real Betis.
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