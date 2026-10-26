In another basement battle, Racing Santander beat Espanyol to leave the Catalan visitors in the drop zone after 10 matches.

Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 to stay on the heels of Barcelona, just two points behind the leaders. Atleti have now won six LaLiga matches on the bounce thanks to Julian Alvarez's goal. Other results include a 1-1 draw between Deportivo Alaves and Malaga, and a 0-0 stalemate between Celta Vigo and Real Betis.