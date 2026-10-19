LaLiga MD9 roundup: Flawless Barca continue to batter teams in Spain

Lamine Yamal scored and assisted in a heated 5-2 win for the leaders against Champions League hopefuls Betis. The hosts were reduced to 10 on 54 minutes, when Facundo Bernal was sent off for violent conduct. Barca defender Pau Cubarsi also claimed two assists. Ex-Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus also got himself on the score sheet in a dominant display and statement win from the champions. Barca skipper Raphinha also returned from injury.