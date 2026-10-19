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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
James Freemantle

LaLiga MD9 roundup: Flawless Barca continue to batter teams in Spain

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Barcelona
Real Madrid
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
A. Guler
Y. Diomande
Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Comprehensive recap of the standout moments from Spain's LaLiga over the past weekend. We look at results, key storylines, standout individual performances and more.

Barcelona hit Real Betis for five in another huge statement win as the defending champions continued their flawless start to the campaign. Can anybody catch them?

  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Betis 2-5 Barcelona

    Lamine Yamal scored and assisted in a heated 5-2 win for the leaders against Champions League hopefuls Betis. The hosts were reduced to 10 on 54 minutes, when Facundo Bernal was sent off for violent conduct. Barca defender Pau Cubarsi also claimed two assists. Ex-Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus also got himself on the score sheet in a dominant display and statement win from the champions. Barca skipper Raphinha also returned from injury.

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Espanyol 0-1 Atletico Madrid

    Alex Baena came up with an 89th-minute winner for Diego Simeone's men, who stay second in the league, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-SEVILLAAFP

    Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla

    Los Blancos thumped Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabeu thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappe, and goals from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande. Next up for Jose Mourinho's men is a meeting with Barcelona in El Clasico.

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  • Malaga CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Malaga 2-5 Real Sociedad

    Sociedad veteran Mikel Oyarzabal came up trumps for his side, scoring a brace in a 5-2 win at Malaga. After a patchy start to the campaign, Sociedad are now up to fifth on 16 points, claiming three LaLiga wins on the bounce. Malaga is rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points.

  • RC Celta de Vigo v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

    Celta won a Sunday afternoon mid-table clash with Alaves. Elsewhere in LaLiga, Osasuna beat Racing Santander 2-1, Deportivo La Coruna and Levante produced a 1-1 draw, and Villarreal vs Elche and Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao both ended in goalless draws.