Barcelona hit Real Betis for five in another huge statement win as the defending champions continued their flawless start to the campaign. Can anybody catch them?
LaLiga MD9 roundup: Flawless Barca continue to batter teams in Spain
- Getty Images Sport
Real Betis 2-5 Barcelona
Lamine Yamal scored and assisted in a heated 5-2 win for the leaders against Champions League hopefuls Betis. The hosts were reduced to 10 on 54 minutes, when Facundo Bernal was sent off for violent conduct. Barca defender Pau Cubarsi also claimed two assists. Ex-Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus also got himself on the score sheet in a dominant display and statement win from the champions. Barca skipper Raphinha also returned from injury.
- Getty Images Sport
Espanyol 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Alex Baena came up with an 89th-minute winner for Diego Simeone's men, who stay second in the league, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.
- AFP
Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla
Los Blancos thumped Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabeu thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappe, and goals from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande. Next up for Jose Mourinho's men is a meeting with Barcelona in El Clasico.
- Getty Images Sport
Malaga 2-5 Real Sociedad
Sociedad veteran Mikel Oyarzabal came up trumps for his side, scoring a brace in a 5-2 win at Malaga. After a patchy start to the campaign, Sociedad are now up to fifth on 16 points, claiming three LaLiga wins on the bounce. Malaga is rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points.
- Getty Images Sport
Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves
Celta won a Sunday afternoon mid-table clash with Alaves. Elsewhere in LaLiga, Osasuna beat Racing Santander 2-1, Deportivo La Coruna and Levante produced a 1-1 draw, and Villarreal vs Elche and Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao both ended in goalless draws.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting