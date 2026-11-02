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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
James Freemantle

LaLiga MD11 roundup: Barca hammer Alaves, Real Madrid cruise at Racing

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
L. Yamal
J. Bellingham
Raphinha
K. Mbappe

Comprehensive recap of the standout moments from Spain's LaLiga over the past weekend. We look at results, key storylines, standout individual performances and more, headlined by wins for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Barcelona got back to winning ways this weekend with a 6-1 rout of Deportivo Alaves. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keeping pace after a routine 3-0 win at Racing Santander. At the other end of the table, Valencia picked up a much-needed win at Elche.

  • FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Barcelona 6-1 Deportivo Alaves

    Barca put last weekend's El Clásico defeat out of their minds and mauled Deportivo Alavés by a 6-1 scoreline. Lamine Yamal shone with a brace and an assist, while skipper Raphinha also chipped in with two goals.

  • Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Racing Santander 0-3 Real Madrid

    Los Blancos followed their 2-1 win over Barcelona with a routine 3-0 success at Racing Santander. First-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande made the points safe for Jose Mourinho's men, who have now won six matches on the bounce across all competitions, since a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

  • Levante UD v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Levante 0-2 Atletico Madrid

    The Atleti machine keeps rolling with yet another clean sheet win. Diego Simeone's side's last four wins across all competitions have all been accompanied by shutouts. They remain just two points adrift of Barcelona thanks to goals in this game from Alejandro Grimaldo and Giuliano Simeone. That's now seven LaLiga wins on the bounce for the Rojiblancos.

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  • Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Celta Vigo

    Jorge de Frutos scored a brace for Vallecano to secure a key 3-0 win over Celta Vigo. Vallecano now pull level with Vigo on 12 points. Both sides will likely be looking down rather than up in the fight to survive relegation.

  • Athletic Club v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Real Sociedad

    Bilbao won the first all-Basque derby of the season thanks to an early goal from club legend Inaki Williams and a penalty late in first-half stoppage time from Alex Berenguer.

    Other results from LaLiga this past weekend:

    • Villarreal 0-1 Espanyol
    • Real Betis 2-1 Malaga
    • Getafe 3-1 Sevilla
    • Elche 0-1 Valencia