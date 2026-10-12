LaLiga MD8 roundup: Atleti stay in touch with Barca on a weekend full of drama, cards and goals

In arguably the match of the round, Sociedad and Depor produced a sizzling Sunday five-goal thriller in San Sebastian. The hosts are up to sixth after this thrilling win, which saw both sides reduced to 10 men. Sociedad raced into a 3-0 lead, only for the visitors to peg them back and produce a nervy finish at the Anoeta. Goncalo Guedes' 56th-minute strike proved to be the winner.