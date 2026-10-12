The LaLiga weekend just past saw Atletico Madrid snatch a late win to keep in touch with runaway leaders Barcelona. There were also red cards all over the show in Spain.
LaLiga MD8 roundup: Atleti stay in touch with Barca on a weekend full of drama, cards and goals
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Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Cristian Romero's 87th-minute winner for Atleti extended their winning streak to four in LaLiga. They came from behind to beat an in-form, ten-man Alaves side on Saturday. Diego Simeone's side are five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.
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Barcelona 3-0 Getafe
Barca maintained their flawless start to the season with a routine 3-0 win against Getafe. The goals were scored by Anthony Gordon (his first in LaLiga), Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde. Hansi Flick's side is flying with eight wins from eight, five clear of nearest challengers Atleti.
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Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal
Real Madrid huffed and puffed but eventually got the better of Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a goal from big-money Ivorian signing, Yan Diomande, just after the hour mark. It's a good result for Jose Mourinho's men, considering they played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Vini Jr was sent off.
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Real Sociedad 3-2 Deportivo La Coruna
In arguably the match of the round, Sociedad and Depor produced a sizzling Sunday five-goal thriller in San Sebastian. The hosts are up to sixth after this thrilling win, which saw both sides reduced to 10 men. Sociedad raced into a 3-0 lead, only for the visitors to peg them back and produce a nervy finish at the Anoeta. Goncalo Guedes' 56th-minute strike proved to be the winner.
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Real Betis 5-2 Osasuna
Betis continued their fine start to the season with an entertaining 5-2 win over Osasuna. Veteran midfielder Isco scored a brace for the hosts, who now sit on 19 points after eight rounds thanks to an impressive tally of six wins.
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Racing Santander 2-2 Valencia
Racing Santander and Valencia rounded out the weekend by sharing the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Valencia remain in the relegation zone, while Santander are just three points above them. It's early days, but these sides face a long season ahead as they struggle to retain their top-flight status.
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