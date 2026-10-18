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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

La Cartuja unleashes his creativity: Ez Abde on the way to his exceptional version

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
A. Ezzalzouli
Spain
Morocco

The Atlas Lion ignites the race for top scorer at the Andalusian club

Injury threatened to wreck his build-up to the 2026 World Cup. Abde Ezzalzouli is back, and he is proving himself a key pillar of Real Betis's attack.

Scoring his fourth goal of the season in the controversial clash against Barcelona was only part of it. The Moroccan winger smashed through the doubts to lead his side's scoring charts outright, and the exceptional version of himself that dazzled Europe last season has returned. Full recovery confirmed.

  • An emotional return: Ez Abde regains his exceptional form

    Spanish journalist Aitor Torvisco wrote in his report for Estadio Deportivo, the outlet specialising in Andalusian clubs, that the Moroccan winger rediscovered the exceptional form he ended last season with, and he did it in front of 66,924 fans at La Cartuja.

    A knee sprain cost him the World Cup. Denied those moments, the Moroccan star had to ease his way into the 2026-2027 season instead.

    That goal against Barcelona restored the number 10 to his old role as the side's difference-maker.

    He added: "With this achievement, Ez Abde sits alone at the top of Real Betis's list of scorers this season, ahead of Marc Bartra, Isco Alarcon and Cucho Hernandez, who each have 3 goals in all competitions."

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  • The La Cartuja secret: Ez Abde leads Betis' scoring charts

    Torvisco pointed to the morale boost Abde Ezzalzouli receives from the Real Betis fans at La Cartuja, the secret behind this scoring surge, as all four of his goals this season in La Liga and the Champions League have come at that same stadium.

    Ezzalzouli opened his account for the current season against Getafe on 17 September, when he handed Manuel Pellegrini's side victory over Getafe (1-0).

    He struck again the moment the Spanish league resumed, chipping in during the emphatic win over Osasuna (5-2).

    Read also: Bernal breaks his silence after the Yamal incident

    A stunning goal against Porto (3-2) in the second round of the Champions League league phase stretched that run further.

    Then came yesterday, Saturday, against Barcelona. The Betis star crowned his efforts by cutting the deficit to 3-2, though the match finished 5-2 in favour of the Catalan side.

    Ezzalzouli carried that form into the international break too, converting a penalty for Morocco in their 1-1 draw with Mali on 4 October.

    This purple patch comes after the 24-year-old, who hails from the city of Beni Mellal, posted the best attacking figures of his career during the 2025-2026 season with 15 goals and 13 assists.

    Before that came the 2024-2025 campaign (9 goals and 5 assists), and the 2023-2024 season, which saw his first appearance with Betis: 5 goals and no assists. He had arrived on the back of a successful loan spell with Osasuna in 2022-2023, scoring 6 goals and providing two assists.

    Read also: Mocking Yamal's card: Betis star asks whether the same decisions would be taken if they favoured Barcelona

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