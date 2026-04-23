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Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid?! Kylian Mbappe social media activity suggests Frenchman would welcome Portuguese as next manager
Mbappe drops social media hint
The future of the Real Madrid dugout has become a primary talking point in the Spanish capital as the club faces the prospect of a trophyless campaign. With pressure mounting on the current leadership, Mbappe has provided the latest spark for speculation by liking an Instagram post from @Score90 regarding a potential managerial change. The post identified Mourinho as a prime candidate to take over at the Bernabeu, highlighting how the 'Special One' could replicate his previous success with the club’s current superstars.
The Portuguese connection returns
Mourinho, who is currently managing Benfica, remains a figure who excites and divides the Madridismo in equal measure. During his previous tenure between 2010 and 2013, he famously broke Barcelona's domestic dominance, winning a record-breaking La Liga title with 100 points while overseeing the most prolific period of Cristiano Ronaldo's career.
The specific post liked by Mbappe drew direct statistical comparisons between the two eras. The graphic contrasted Ronaldo's output before and after Mourinho’s arrival at Madrid, before concluding with a look at Mbappe's own impressive numbers. The suggestion that Mourinho could unlock even higher levels of productivity from the French captain has clearly resonated with the player.
Arbeloa faces mounting pressure
The timing of this interaction is particularly sensitive for current manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The former defender is facing increasing scrutiny as president Florentino Perez weighs up whether to stick with the current regime for the 2026-27 season. Arbeloa recently defended his position, stating: "I don't think a revolution is needed to fight for titles."
Despite the manager's public pleas for continuity, the disappointing nature of the current season has left many calling for a more experienced hand. Mbappe’s 'like' suggests that the club's marquee star might welcome the tactical discipline and aura that Mourinho brings, placing further strain on Arbeloa’s position ahead of a crucial summer.
Asked about the 'like', Arbeloa said: "I don't care about likes. He can like a post about Mourinho, Julia Roberts or whoever!"
- AFP
Pivotal summer awaits Perez
Whether this social media activity leads to a formal approach remains to be seen, but it has certainly put the football world on high alert. For a club that thrives on grand narratives, the return of Mourinho to work with Mbappe would be one of the biggest stories in the game.
Real Madrid are currently nine points behind rivals Barcelona in the Liga title race and have been eliminated from the Champions League, making the final month of the season a testing one for the manager. All eyes are now on Perez as he faces a summer of uncertainty, with the shadow of 'The Special One' once again looming over the Bernabeu.