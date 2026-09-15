Given his current form, Kolo Muani hardly looks like a player worth such relentless pursuit. Yet it remains a mystery why three Juventus executives, at different times, chased the 1998-born forward almost obsessively. First Giuntoli, who brought him in on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who pursued him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the significant sum of 38 million plus 12 million in bonuses.





"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also chances to return to the top," Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. That only reinforces the sense that the push to focus on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juve side now struggling to pull themselves out of a place beneath their history. Juventus once had the pulling power to sign France's number one in every position, from Platini to Zidane, via Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba. Today, by contrast, the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not (at least) among the ten strongest French forwards at the moment.



