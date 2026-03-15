Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden F1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, bringing triumph back to Italy twenty years after the last win. The 19-year-old Italian, originally from Bologna, put in a solid performance, finishing ahead of his team-mate George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who came third and secured his first podium finish with Ferrari. Leclerc finished only fourth, having battled with his team-mate for much of the race.
AFP
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Kimi Antonelli makes history: at 19, he secures his first F1 victory and brings triumph back to Italy after more than 20 years
KIMI IN HISTORY
It was a historic victory for the Mercedes driver, bringing Italy back to the top step of the podium after more than twenty years. The last victory by an Italian driver in F1 was in fact back in 2006, achieved by Giancarlo Fisichella. An honourable mention also goes to Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first podium finish with the Scuderia in the Chinese Grand Prix.
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