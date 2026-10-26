Harry Kane takes the stage to collect the Ballon d'Or and reflects on his triumph: "I’m almost lost for words. Being here in London makes it even more special. I can imagine how difficult it was for the judges to vote. I thank those who voted for me and my Bayern team-mates: you pushed me and made me better. A hug for Kompany. I’m happy to bring this trophy back to Bayern. It’s also an honour to be England captain. I’m very proud, and I also thank Tuchel and his staff. I want to thank Tottenham too. I wouldn’t be here without Tottenham. I hope I can be an example to those who dream of being the best, as I am today. To my children: I’ve brought home many trophies, but this one is special. I want to be a good father as well as a good professional. And to my wife, my best friend: you wanted this almost more than I did... You helped me achieve my dreams."