'Kaizer Chiefs played well, Mamelodi Sundowns 5-1 defeat was a wake-up call. Referees are on someone's payroll, they even gave a red card to Amakhosi assistant coach Brandon Petersen' - Fans

Two of the Soweto giants' players were sent off during a PSL match against TS Galaxy in Polokwane and fans have expressed their feelings.

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by a stubborn TS Galaxy side at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Glamour Boys took the lead when Ranga Chivaviro scored in the 18th minute. But Sphiwe Mahlangu equalised in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot.

Chiefs were down to 10 men after Edmilson Dove was sent off in referee's stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

Five minutes into the second half, the former Marumo Gallants goal-poacher restored the lead for Amakhosi before Mahlangu also completed his brace in the 76th minute. Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was also shown a red card from the bench.

After Tuesday's result, Amakhosi are in position eight with 34 points ahead of ninth-placed Polokwane City who have accumulated 33 points and are yet to play this round.

After the match, GOAL sampled the best reactions after South African football lovers took to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings.