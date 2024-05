The former Bafana Bafana coach's name continue to be linked with Amakhosi but there is possibility he could stay in Saudi Arabia.

Pitso Mosimane was given a vote of confidence after managing to get Abha Club out of the Saudi Pro relegation zone.

There is a possibility Abha will retain Mosimane if he rescues them from relegation and that would make him unavailable for Kaizer Chiefs.

GOAL runs through some of the reactions from the fans who responded to the possibility of the former Bafana coach staying in Saudi Arabia.