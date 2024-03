Kaizer Chiefs fans no longer convinced the team is headed the right direction after a goalless draw against Cape Town City.

Chiefs failed to get maximum points in the Premier Soccer League game against City after playing to a 0-0 draw at Athlone Stadium.

Their supporters are now questioning the team's ambition, arguing the management is not getting it right and that is reflecting on the pitch.

Some feel coach Cavin Johnson is not the right tactician for the Soweto giants and should be replaced by an effective one.