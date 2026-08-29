Juventus, Zhegrova not in the squad and on his way out: Lazio and Al-Ittihad are interested

Juventus and Al-Ittihad have made an enquiry for Edon Zhegrova, although he is not the only profile on the Saudi club's list. This is according to Romeo Agresti, who reports the Jeddah club's interest in the Kosovo-born 1999 player, who was not called up today by Luciano Spalletti for this evening's match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium.
Lazio are also in the frame for the right side of the attack. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the name at the top of the Biancocelesti hierarchy's list is Zhegrova, seen as a possible alternative to Gustav Isaksen and, if needed, as an option on the opposite flank for Mattia Zaccagni.