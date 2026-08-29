Juventus, Zhegrova not in the squad and on his way out: Lazio and Al-Ittihad are interested

The deal could be structured as a loan without an obligation to buy, a solution Juventus would already be open to. Lazio can also make the move fit their parameters because the 27-year-old Kosovan earns around €2.5 million.





A natural left-footer with strong one-on-one ability, Zhegrova could be another piece in completing the attack. His possible arrival could also coincide with the final addition in the forward department, especially with competition for Harder growing.





Lazio are also drawn to the Kosovan winger because he already knows Italian football: 20 appearances last season, including Sunday's in Frosinone on the opening day of the league campaign, when he came on in the second half in place of Conceicao. The Biancocelesti remain on alert. Before moving for Zhegrova, however, the club must finalise an attacking departure. Once space has been freed up in that department, they can launch their move for the Juventus winger.



