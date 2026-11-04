When will Kenan Yildiz return to the pitch for Juventus and Luciano Spalletti? The signs have been positive in recent days, but the Turkish playmaker told fans from the "Legends Club" last Sunday that his recovery is going well and he needs a little more time. He spent time with them watching Juventus-Napoli. The GJustjuve YouTube channel recorded his words.
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Juventus, Yildiz speaks about his injury: “It will take a little while yet, but my recovery is going well”
Next matches
Juventus for Yildiz
"Already among the legends? If I think back to 3 years ago, I think it would have been something special, something you think about, but you know that in life things don’t always go the way you’d like. So you stay positive and believe in yourself. So yes, even then I believed that one day I would get here."
The injury
"How am I? Everything is going well, everything is progressing as it should. Of course, it takes time, but the injury is healing, so I hope to be back soon. It will take a little while longer, but soon everything will be fine."
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