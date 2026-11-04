How is Kenan Yildiz doing and, more importantly, when will he return to the pitch for Juventus and Luciano Spalletti? There have been encouraging signs in recent days. Last Sunday, the Turkish playmaker watched Juventus-Napoli with fans from the "Legends Club" and told them his recovery is going well, but he still needs a little more time. His words were captured by the YouTube channel GJustjuve.
Getty Images
Translated by
Juventus, Yildiz on his injury: “It will take a little longer, but recovery is going well”
Next matches
Juventus for Yildiz
"Already among the legends? When I think back to 3 years ago, I think it would have been something special, something you dream about, but you know that in life things don't always go the way you'd like. So you stay positive and believe in yourself. Yes, even then I believed that one day I would get here."
The injury
"How am I? Everything is going well, everything is progressing as it should. Of course it takes time, but the injury is healing, so I hope to be back soon. It will take a little longer, but soon everything will be fine."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting