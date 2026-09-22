Juventus have taken 10 points from their first five league matches of the 2026-27 season (3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat), a return that leaves them seventh in the Serie A table, and they also opened the Europa League league phase with a win, going top of the table on goal difference after the 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen. In Serie A, across five rounds, Luciano Spalletti’s side have scored 8 goals and conceded 4. Juventus have had ten different goalscorers so far across league and cup: Celik, Bremer (2), Kolo Muani, Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Alajbegovic, Nico Gonzalez (2), Woltemade, Zhegrova (2) and Gatti.
Injuries have piled up, and some of them have been serious: Kolo Muani, McKennie, Locatelli, Boga, Cambiaso, Grabara, Yildiz, Cabal, Ekhator and Thuram.
Those figures offer a basis for some reflections on what has worked and what has not in Juventus’ start to the season.