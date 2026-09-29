A major change could be brewing at the top of Juventus. According to Matteo Moretto, Ginevra Elkann could be the new Juventus president. Journalist Giovanni Albanese has instead written: "The report about Ginevra Elkann moving towards the presidency has been denied".
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Juventus, who is Ginevra Elkann
Born in London in 1979, Ginevra is the sister of John and Lapo Elkann and the granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli. A film producer and director, she is president of Asmara Films and the Pinacoteca Giovanni e Marella Agnelli. At corporate level, she sits on the Board of Directors of Exor, the Agnelli-Elkann family holding company and Juventus' leading shareholder.
She graduated in Visual Communication from the American University of Paris and also earned a master's in Filmmaking from the London Film School.
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