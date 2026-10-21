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LiveTickets
imago-sport-1084048095.jpgNicolo Campo
Simone Gervasio
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Juventus: who Davide Marchisio is and how he plays, Claudio’s son who scores goals like his father

Juventus
Serie A
D. Marchisio
C. Marchisio
Juventus
Juventus Next Gen
Juventus Primavera
Juventus U19
Juventus U20

Like father, like son. In recent hours, Juventus' Davide Marchisio has caught the eye wearing the club's shirt. His father, Claudio, is a Juventus legend and former captain. Against Southampton, the youngster scored with a spectacular long-range strike that has gone viral on social media, reminding many of his father's finest efforts.





  • In the Premier League International Cup, Juventus's Under-23s drew 1-1 away to Southampton. The equaliser came from Davide Marchisio: in the 68th minute, Davide's son collected the ball in the attacking third, drove forward and, from the edge of the penalty area, hit a precise, powerful right-footed shot into the top corner.


    Born in 2009, Davide Marchisio is also a midfielder who can play centrally, inside or as a box-to-box midfielder. He is 17 years old and has officially been under a two-year contract with Juventus since last September. He joined the club's youth ranks at an early age and has already won the Under-16 Scudetto with the club. This year, he plays for the Under-18s and has already scored three goals. At senior level, Spalletti has brought him into the squad, had him train with the first team a few times and fielded him in the friendly against Cremonese during the latest international break.

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