Juventus: when will Kenan Yıldız return? He will resume training on the pitch next week

If his recovery goes smoothly and there are no setbacks, Yildiz will be able to rejoin the squad in the first few days of December, with an eye on the match against Monza (scheduled for the 14th) or the one against Roma at the Olimpico (scheduled for the 19th). Spalletti won't rush him. Yildiz remains a unique, almost irreplaceable player, but Alajbegovic's progress means there is no need to bring him back early. The Turk will be the first of the long-term absentees to return. Locatelli and Thuram will remain at J-Medical until at least the end of December and will not be seen until 2027.