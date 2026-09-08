Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Kenan Yildiz Juventus DESKTOPGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus wages 2026-27: Yildiz top, the wage bill rises, Alajbegovic earns less than Gatti, the ranking

Juventus
Serie A

All the salaries in the Juventus squad, from highest to lowest

Juventus are still pushing up their wage bill. In 2026/27, according to estimates by Calcio e Finanza, Juventus will spend €84.95 million net, equal to around €145.52 million gross, an increase of more than 18% on the previous season.


That puts Juventus second in Serie A for wages, behind only Inter, whose gross wage bill stands at €145.82 million, just €300,000 higher.


Kenan Yildiz now tops the club's internal wage rankings, earning around €6 million net per season. The Turk's salary has jumped sharply from the €1.5 million he earned the previous season, also after the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who in 2025/26 was the squad's highest-paid player on €12 million net. Behind Yildiz come Kolo Muani on €5.5 million, Bremer and Douglas Luiz on €5 million, and Koopmeiners on €4.5 million.


In total, the five highest-paid players make up around 31% of Juventus' total net wage bill. Another eight players earn at least €4 million net per season, underlining the rising salary cost of the squad.

  • Juventus wages 2026-27: the rankings

    Here are Juventus players' estimated net salaries for the 2026/27 season, excluding bonuses, according to Calcio e Finanza:


    Kenan Yildiz: €6 million;

    Randal Kolo Muani: €5.5 million;

    Bremer: €5 million;

    Douglas Luiz: €5 million;

    Teun Koopmeiners: €4.5 million;

    Nick Woltemade: €4.4 million;

    Weston McKennie: €4 million;

    Manuel Locatelli: €4 million;

    Francisco Conceição: €3.8 million;

    Nicolás González: €3.6 million;

    Federico Gatti: €3.1 million;

    Kerim Alajbegović: €3 million;

    Pape Sarr: €3 million;

    Zeki Çelik: €2.8 million;

    Jhon Lucumí: €2.5 million;

    Jérémie Boga: €2.5 million;

    Edon Zhegrova: €2.5 million;

    Guglielmo Vicario: €2.5 million;

    Andrea Cambiaso: €2.4 million;

    Pierre Kalulu: €2.4 million;

    Lloyd Kelly: €2.4 million;

    Khéphren Thuram: €2 million;

    Daniele Rugani: €1.8 million;

    Arkadiusz Milik: €1.75 million;

    Kamil Grabara: €1.7 million;

    Jeff Ekhator: €1.3 million;

    Juan Cabal: €1.2 million;

    Carlo Pinsoglio: €300,000.



    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV