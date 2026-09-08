Juventus are still pushing up their wage bill. In 2026/27, according to estimates by Calcio e Finanza, Juventus will spend €84.95 million net, equal to around €145.52 million gross, an increase of more than 18% on the previous season.





That puts Juventus second in Serie A for wages, behind only Inter, whose gross wage bill stands at €145.82 million, just €300,000 higher.





Kenan Yildiz now tops the club's internal wage rankings, earning around €6 million net per season. The Turk's salary has jumped sharply from the €1.5 million he earned the previous season, also after the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who in 2025/26 was the squad's highest-paid player on €12 million net. Behind Yildiz come Kolo Muani on €5.5 million, Bremer and Douglas Luiz on €5 million, and Koopmeiners on €4.5 million.





In total, the five highest-paid players make up around 31% of Juventus' total net wage bill. Another eight players earn at least €4 million net per season, underlining the rising salary cost of the squad.