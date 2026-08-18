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Grafica Vicario Juventus hdCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Vicario official: the fee and shirt number

Juventus
Transfers
G. Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur

The goalkeeper arrives on loan with an option to buy

Guglielmo Vicario is a new Juventus player. The Italian goalkeeper has signed the contract tying him to Juventus, completing one of the final formal steps before the official announcement of the agreement earlier this afternoon that takes him to Turin from Tottenham.


The clubs struck an agreement on a free loan, with Juventus also securing an option to make the move permanent. The option to buy has been set at €8 million, with a further €2 million in bonuses potentially due. The deal gives Juventus the chance to assess Vicario over the season before deciding whether to trigger the option and sign him permanently.


  • The shirt number

    Juventus have now confirmed the signing, officially launching the 1996-born goalkeeper's new adventure in black and white.


    A new chapter now begins for Vicario after his spell at Tottenham, as he returns to Italy. The goalkeeper must now fight for his place and earn trust within the Juventus squad.


    At Juventus, Vicario will wear the number 25 shirt, ready to officially begin his experience with the club.



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  • The statement

    Juventus' statement reads: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the temporary acquisition, on a free basis, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the

    sporting performances of player Guglielmo Vicario. The agreement also provides for the option for Juventus to acquire the player's sporting registration on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for the possible permanent acquisition is €8 million; this fee may be increased, during the term of the player's sporting contract, by an amount not exceeding €2 million, upon the achievement of certain objectives".








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