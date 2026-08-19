Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Vicario JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Vicario: "It is the dream of a lifetime. Buffon is a source of inspiration"

Juventus
G. Vicario

The goalkeeper’s first words as a Juventus player after arriving on loan from Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario, the 1996-born goalkeeper who joined Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Tottenham, has spoken to the club's official channels: "The emotion is huge because it is a lifelong dream, ever since I was a child, a moment I have dreamed of and hoped for. Obviously, you can never be certain you will make it happen and so I am immensely proud of myself and of my family to be here. Having the opportunity to represent Juventus means the most you can ask of life in terms of ambition, so that is the thing I most want to underline regarding my journey. So this is an arrival point for me, because representing these colours, this club, this history is a great sense of responsibility that I am absolutely happy to take on".


Having also played in Italy for Fontanafredda, Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli, Vicario continued: "Sources of inspiration at Juve? The greatest of all, who is the idol I grew up with, because in those years Gigi Buffon was already well into a Juventus career built on great successes, great saves, great moments created. And so, obviously, as a Juventus fan, who better than Gigi could inspire you".


  • And finally: "I am certainly arriving at the right age, with the right experience behind me, having followed the right path, and having also tested myself in a league different from the Italian one. You pick things up, make new knowledge your own, and that certainly adds to your experience, not only from an athlete's point of view, but also in your personal life. So I am certainly arriving with great drive, great enthusiasm, and also the desire to show who I am on the pitch, what kind of goalkeeper I am, but it probably allows me even more to show the person and the lad I want to be: helpful and supportive, collaborative, in an effort to make this Juventus increasingly convincing, increasingly successful, which is certainly an objective handed down through the history of this fantastic institution, this fantastic club. So my mission must be seen in this direction."

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV