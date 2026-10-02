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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus v Cremonese LIVE

Juventus
Cremonese
Serie A

Friendly test for Spalletti's Juventus

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are in friendly action today against Cremonese at Continassa. Spalletti is without his international players, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly are back after their respective injuries. The new signing, however, is absent,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also includes a host of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends.


For Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, all eyes are on Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese. He has caught the eye at the start of this season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia.



JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-0

SCORERS:


  • The goals



  • Official line-ups and match sheet

    Juventus-Cremonese


    Juventus: Pinsoglio, Gatti, Bremer, Rugani, Kelly, McKennie, Makiobo, Cambiaso, Amaradio, Grelaud, Kolo Muani. Available: Radu, Mangiapoco, Rizzo, Durmisi, Corigliano, Montero, Brancato, Ripani, Marchisio, Savio, Corradi, Guerra. Manager: Luciano Spalletti


    Cremonese: Agazzi, Pezzella, Barbieri, Luperto, Baschirotto, Licina, Gerli, Collocolo, Grassi, Elia, Bonazzoli. Available: Fulignati, Festa, Thorsby, Stuckler, Djuric, Bianchetti, Rocchetti, Bignamini, Barros Cabezas, Herzuah, Vandeputte, Marsi, Villa, Vogliacco. Manager: Fabio Pecchia


  • Juventus squad list

    3 Bremer

    4 Gatti

    6 Kelly

    9 Kolo Muani

    20 Cambiaso

    22 McKennie

    23 Pinsoglio

    24 Rugani

    40 Radu

    44 Rizzo

    47 Durmisi

    49 Makiobo

    51 Amaradio

    52 Corigliano

    53 Montero

    54 Grelaud

    55 Brancato

    56 Ripani

    57 Marchisio

    58 Savio

    59 Corradi

    60 Guerra

    61 Mangiapoco




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