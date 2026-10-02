Juventus v Cremonese LIVE

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are in friendly action today against Cremonese at Continassa. Spalletti is without his international players, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly are back after their respective injuries. The new signing, however, is absent,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also includes a host of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends.





For Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, all eyes are on Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese. He has caught the eye at the start of this season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia.









JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-0

SCORERS:



