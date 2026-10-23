Juventus' 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League has not deepened their crisis, but it has not solved it either. Even allowing for the controversially disallowed goal that would have made it 3-2 and their positive reaction after falling behind, Luciano Spalletti's side showed shortcomings in mentality, tactics and technique. Juve sit among the top eight in the Europa League as they aim to qualify directly for the last 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, the Old Lady remain eighth.





Beyond the points and the tables, Juventus-Rennes revealed plenty about the team, the manager and the players. Luciano Spalletti keeps trying different tactics, frequently changing formation even during matches to find the best fit for his players. Thursday evening's match and the league defeat to Lazio also offered plenty of insight into individual players.



