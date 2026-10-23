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Cm grafica Alajbegovic Juventus Inside 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, this is how you lose Alajbegovic: he can improve, others cannot anymore

Juventus
K. Alajbegovic
Originals
Opinion
Serie A

Juventus have many ‘older’ players whose limitations are now well known and recur year after year under different managers. Decisions should not hinder the development of those who, by contrast, have plenty of room for improvement.

The 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League hasn't deepened Juventus' crisis, but it hasn't solved it either. A controversially disallowed goal would have made it 3-2, and Juventus responded well after falling behind. Still, Luciano Spalletti's side showed shortcomings in character, tactics and technique. Juventus sit among the top eight in the Europa League table as they aim to qualify directly for the round of 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, the Old Lady sit eighth.


Juventus-Rennes offered a closer look at the team, the manager and the players beyond the points and tables. Luciano Spalletti has tried everything tactically, frequently changing formation, even during matches, to find the best fit for the players at his disposal. Thursday evening's match, together with the league defeat to Lazio, gave further clues about the individual players.


  • Who has no room for improvement

    Many players in the Juventus squad look to have little room for improvement. Despite ups and downs of varying degrees, Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, McKennie, Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez have performed at much the same level under Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor and Spalletti, as have the injured Locatelli and Thuram. They are fully formed players, with clear strengths and weaknesses: could another manager (Conte, Inzaghi) really help them improve significantly? A major turnaround looks doubtful.


  • Focus on those who can improve

    Juventus, meanwhile, can and must work with their recent arrivals, especially the younger players. They can, and must, find their identity and their place. They have room to improve, plenty of it in some cases. Woltemade comes to mind, though his straight loan means he cannot be considered part of a project. Above all, there is Yildiz when he returns from injury and, at the moment, Alajbegovic.

  • The Alajbegovic case

    Born in 2007, the Bosnian started the season well after his time at Salzburg, showing his class and potential, just as he had with his national team, but recent appearances have told a different story. Alajbegovic has played his part, but the team's instability, changes in formation, uncertainty over the manager's future and the struggles of the older players, who should be leading the group, may now be hindering the number 17's integration. Juventus must do all they can to prevent that.


    Juventus would be better off giving a 19-year-old potential champion more playing time, even if his inexperience leads to mistakes, than turning to players whose many limitations and few qualities are already obvious.

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LEC

LEC

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

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