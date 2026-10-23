The 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League hasn't deepened Juventus' crisis, but it hasn't solved it either. A controversially disallowed goal would have made it 3-2, and Juventus responded well after falling behind. Still, Luciano Spalletti's side showed shortcomings in character, tactics and technique. Juventus sit among the top eight in the Europa League table as they aim to qualify directly for the round of 16 without going through the play-offs. In the league, the Old Lady sit eighth.





Juventus-Rennes offered a closer look at the team, the manager and the players beyond the points and tables. Luciano Spalletti has tried everything tactically, frequently changing formation, even during matches, to find the best fit for the players at his disposal. Thursday evening's match, together with the league defeat to Lazio, gave further clues about the individual players.



