Juventus visit Celta Vigo this evening on matchday two of the Europa League league phase, with Nick Woltemade likely to start. The German, born in 2002, would make his second start after the one against NEC, also in the Europa League, when he scored from the penalty spot. It remains his only goal for Juventus. In the league, the former Newcastle player has made just four brief appearances: 14 minutes against AC Milan, 30 against Sassuolo, four against Atalanta and another 30 against Cagliari.





Spalletti said of Woltemade yesterday: "He will be used against Celta Vigo. It's right to do that because we also need to rest the team. It's not just this week that we have three matches; it's a longer period. If we don't make changes, how can we get to the end? Nick can play as a centre-forward with a role in the build-up, coming from deep, filling the space behind the forwards and sometimes midfield."







