Now that he has found a new team, we can draw a final balance sheet of who Dusan Vlahovic was for Juventus, and what he represented. In the end, he was a major disappointment, or at the very least a big illusion.





Juventus bought him from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses, while also guaranteeing him a huge salary that rose over time and would eventually reach €12 million a season. With the signing of a 22-year-old who had 108 appearances and 49 goals for Fiorentina, Juventus believed they were bringing a generational striker to the club, someone capable of carrying the team and making the difference. That was not the case.







