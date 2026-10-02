Here are the players available to Luciano Spalletti for today's 12.30pm friendly against Cremonese at Continassa. With the internationals unavailable, Spalletti has also called up a number of youngsters, including two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends. The new signing is not involved, however,Norberto Neto is still working his way back to full fitness



