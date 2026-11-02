The biggest problem remains the two centre-forwards: Randal Kolo Muani was the worst player on the pitch. He failed to score and made costly mistakes when linking up with his team-mates, including a misplaced pass to Alajbegovic on a two-on-one counter-attack. Nick Woltemade was a little better, holding up the ball a few times and allowing the team to push up. But he, too, failed to make an impact in front of goal. The two strikers' league scoring record is dreadful: one goal between them (scored by Kolo Muani) in 10 Serie A matchdays (they have fared better in the Europa League, with three goals from the German and two from the Frenchman).

With their two centre-forwards scoring at this rate, Juventus will struggle to finish in the top four. Spalletti will have to rely on both of them until the January transfer window, even if he does not always start them together. If neither finds a spark by January and their scoring rate does not improve, the Vecchia Signora will be effectively forced back into the transfer market for a centre-forward better suited to what Spalletti wants (someone like Vlahovic, to be clear) and, above all, more potent in front of goal than Kolo Muani and Woltemade.