Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
spalletti juve cmgetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus: Spalletti on a par with Thiago Motta and Tudor. Pirlo did much better

L. Spalletti
Juventus
Serie A

All Spalletti’s stats and comparisons with his predecessors

Luciano Spalletti replaced the sacked Igor Tudor on 30 October 2025 and has now spent a year in charge of Juventus across two seasons. Sunday evening's heavy defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium and the post-match comments have plunged Juventus into a deep crisis, with Spalletti himself now under scrutiny over his record in charge of the Old Lady.


Spalletti has managed Juventus in 36 league matches (29 matchdays in 2025/2026 and 7 in 2026-27). Of those 36 Serie A matches, he has won 18. That's exactly half. Including cup matches improves his record only slightly (25 wins in 47 matches).


36 league matches with Spalletti in charge

18 wins

11 draws

7 defeats

65 points from a possible 108 (average: 1.81 points per match)


  • The last 15 years

    Juventus' league record over the past 15 years, from 2011 to today, excluding the brief interim spells of Massimo Brambilla (one match in the dugout) and Paolo Montero (two matches), puts Spalletti's side at a very similar level to Thiago Motta's (who won fewer matches proportionally but also lost fewer), and only slightly ahead of Tudor's Juventus. Conte, Allegri, Sarri and even Pirlo's teams are a long way ahead. The figures come from Sky.


  • The comparison

    Conte: 273 points in 114 matches (83 wins, 24 draws, 7 defeats): 2.39 points per game

    Allegri: 663 points in 302 matches (202 wins, 57 draws, 43 defeats): 2.20 points per game

    Sarri: 83 points in 38 matches (26 wins, 5 draws, 7 defeats): 2.18 points per game

    Pirlo: 78 points in 38 matches (23 wins, 9 draws, 6 defeats): 2.05 points per game

    Spalletti: 65 points in 36 matches (18 wins, 11 draws, 7 defeats): 1.81 points per game

    Motta: 52 points in 29 matches (13 wins, 13 draws, 3 defeats): 1.79 points per game

    Tudor: 30 points in 17 matches (8 wins, 6 draws, 3 defeats): 1.76 points per game


  • Worse only three times

    Since 2001, Juventus have made a worse start to the league season only three times: in 2015/16, they had just 8 points after seven matches before a remarkable comeback took them to the Serie A title. In 2008/2009, they picked up 9 points under Ranieri and finished second. In 2022/2023, the second season of Allegri's second spell, they had 10 points and finished seventh.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
JUV

JUV

Europa League

22 Oct 2026

REN

REN