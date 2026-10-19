Luciano Spalletti replaced the sacked Igor Tudor on 30 October 2025 and has now spent a year in charge of Juventus across two seasons. Sunday evening's heavy defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium and the post-match comments have plunged Juventus into a deep crisis, with Spalletti himself now under scrutiny over his record in charge of the Old Lady.





Spalletti has managed Juventus in 36 league matches (29 matchdays in 2025/2026 and 7 in 2026-27). Of those 36 Serie A matches, he has won 18. That's exactly half. Including cup matches improves his record only slightly (25 wins in 47 matches).





36 league matches with Spalletti in charge

18 wins

11 draws

7 defeats

65 points from a possible 108 (average: 1.81 points per match)



