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Carnevali Grafica Juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus shareholders’ meeting, Carnevali: “We speak through our actions, we must get back to winning”

Juventus
Serie A

Shareholders approve the accounts (showing a loss) and give the green light to a capital increase

Next matches
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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Juventus hold their shareholders' meeting today. Proceedings begin at 10am at the Allianz Stadium. The agenda covers approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two members of the board of directors and authorisation for the board to carry out a capital increase.

Shareholders will vote on whether to approve the financial statements as at 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of €66 million, and whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to €250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), enhancement of the brand's value and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family holding company, has guaranteed it will cover its 65.4% share and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid €60 million in advance.

  • Carnevali speaks

    Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali opened with a message to supporters, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "We must respect our fans and bring the Juventus spirit. I promise commitment, clear ideas and a real desire to get things done. We must not talk too much but let our actions speak. And we must remember that we need to comply with UEFA’s rules: we should not think we can do anything extraordinary, but with the resources we have, we must make Juve a great club. Juve must start winning again. We need planning and unity. We must rediscover enthusiasm and a sense of belonging. What I have had to do over these four months is learn as much as possible about our club and our structure. I understand the world of Juventus more and more: the history, the values, what we must try to have within ourselves. Come on, Juve."

    Afterwards, president Gianluca Ferrero described Giovanni Carnevali's remarks as "A sparkling start".

  • CFO Cerrato

    Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, gave his forecast for the current financial year: "A loss is still forecast, mainly because of lower revenue from the Europa League compared with the Champions League. The result will be affected by sporting results and the effects of the January and June transfer campaigns."

  • A shareholder attacks Elkann

    Shareholder Andrea Danubi took aim at the ownership: "Five years of investment and wrong decisions – Gazzetta.it reports – Elkann has been described as a silent shareholder. Why keep Juventus at all costs? If someone merely puts up with the club as a family ornament, entrusts it to the wrong people and fails to defend it in the appropriate forums, they do not love it. Our Juventus were the Juventus of Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Giraudo. Now, though, every year we start from scratch. We need a Michel Platini in the Boniperti mould."

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV