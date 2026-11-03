Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV

Juventus hold their shareholders' meeting today. Proceedings begin at 10am at the Allianz Stadium. The agenda covers approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two members of the board of directors and authorisation for the board to carry out a capital increase.

Shareholders will vote on whether to approve the financial statements as at 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of €66 million, and whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to €250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), enhancement of the brand's value and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family holding company, has guaranteed it will cover its 65.4% share and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid €60 million in advance.