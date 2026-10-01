Exor (65.375%): 164 million

It has already advanced 60 million against the future capital increase, which will be allocated to its share. That leaves about 104 million still to pay. It has committed to subscribe its own share and says it is ready to guarantee the shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties. It can therefore act as a "safety net" for the entire operation and, in that case, see its percentage rise.





Tether (11.527%): 28.8 million

A recent but now significant shareholder, it is active in digital assets and issues the USDT stablecoin. In the last capital increase it subscribed around 11 million, maintaining its stake.





Lindsell Train (6.2%): 15.5 million

Founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, the British asset management company is now the third-largest shareholder. Over time it has reduced its holding: it had risen to more than 11%.





Free float (16.9%): 42.3 million

This is a highly fragmented group made up of small shareholders, institutional investors and large funds.



