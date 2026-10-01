Juventus' board of directors has proposed a capital increase of up to €250 million, with Exor (65.375%) set to contribute around €164 million through pro-rata subscription. Of that, 60 has already been advanced to cover the budget deficit as of 30 June 2026. Tether (11.527%) would pay around €28.8 million and Lindsell Train (6.2%) around €15.5 million, while the free float (16.9%) would be entitled to around €42.3 million. Exor also said it is ready to underwrite any shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties.
Juventus, share capital increase: how much money Tether, Lindsell Train and the other shareholders are putting in
Juve, capital increase: shares and money from each shareholder
Exor (65.375%): 164 million
It has already advanced 60 million against the future capital increase, which will be allocated to its share. That leaves about 104 million still to pay. It has committed to subscribe its own share and says it is ready to guarantee the shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties. It can therefore act as a "safety net" for the entire operation and, in that case, see its percentage rise.
Tether (11.527%): 28.8 million
A recent but now significant shareholder, it is active in digital assets and issues the USDT stablecoin. In the last capital increase it subscribed around 11 million, maintaining its stake.
Lindsell Train (6.2%): 15.5 million
Founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, the British asset management company is now the third-largest shareholder. Over time it has reduced its holding: it had risen to more than 11%.
Free float (16.9%): 42.3 million
This is a highly fragmented group made up of small shareholders, institutional investors and large funds.
The real match
As Gazzetta.it points out, the real issue centres on around €86.6 million: that is the sum that, on a pro rata basis, should come from shareholders other than Exor (Tether 28.8 + Lindsell Train 15.5 + market 42.3). If anyone does not take part, Exor will cover the shortfall.
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