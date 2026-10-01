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Benjamin Sesko Manchester United 2025-26Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Sesko and Hojbjerg with the nest egg from the capital increase

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Juventus are targeting two major signings between attack and midfield

The next capital increase of €250 million requested by the Juventus board from shareholders could ultimately provide, between January and next summer, around €100 million to spend on the transfer market. It is a significant sum and Juventus would use it on players with proven reliability.


According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, 31-year-old Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back on Juventus's radar. An old favourite, he brings leadership and international pedigree. At Marseille, nobody is untouchable now, and Juventus have the appeal to convince the Dane, who is also on Fiorentina's list. In midfield, with a different profile in terms of age and characteristics, there is also 18-year-old Bakola of Sassuolo, a favourite of chief executive Carnevali and formerly of Marseille.

  • Sesko resurfaces

    Juventus will restart their search for a striker in the summer. It is hard to see Nick Woltemade staying after arriving on a dry loan and, in 2025-26, being paid more than 70 million by Newcastle. According to the Gazzetta, Juventus will monitor the situation of Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United and Florian Balogun at Monaco over the coming months: both the Slovenian No 9 and the American have made a slow start. Brian Brobbey is also on the list, but he has scored 3 goals in 5 Premier League matches with Sunderland. Juventus sent an emissary to Amsterdam last week to watch him live against Germany, but Brobbey's match lasted only 35 minutes because of an injury.

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