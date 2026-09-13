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CM grafica Sarr Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus: Sarr’s debut, Cambiaso and McKennie do not recover. The squad for Sassuolo

Juventus
Sassuolo
Sassuolo vs Juventus
Serie A

Luciano Spalletti’s injury crisis continues as he recovers only the new midfield signing.

Pape Mate Sarr makes it and is officially back in Luciano Spalletti's squad for Juventus for the first time. Tonight, from 20:45 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Juventus face Sassuolo in the fourth round of Serie A 2026/2027.

Spalletti's injury problems continue. He has the former Tottenham player available again, but Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie are still out and remain in the treatment room with Yildiz, Locatelli and Thuram. Three youngsters have joined the squad, including Owusu, who has been called up from the Under-23s for the occasion.

  • The complete list

    Goalkeepers: Grabara, Pinsoglio, Vicario,

    Defenders: Celik, Bremer, Gatti, Kelly, Pagnucco, Kalulu, Lucumi, Rugani

    Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Owusu, Sarr.

    Forwards: Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Zhegrova, Alajbegovic, Woltemade, Nico Gonzalez, Oboavwoduo.


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