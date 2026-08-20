In some ways, Jonathan David’s situation mirrors Teun Koopmeiners', which we told you about yesterday (READ HERE). Both sit on the fringes of Luciano Spalletti’s plans and have effectively become luxury back-ups, given their respective wages, €4.5 million for the Dutchman and €6 million for the Canadian. Both are also coming off a disappointing season in a Juventus shirt, though for Koop the poor campaigns are actually two.





As with the midfielder, the centre-forward is also on the market, and David’s departure would also allow Juventus to free up space and resources to go after a new striker, one better suited to Spalletti’s demands (RETEGUI IDEA: READ HERE).