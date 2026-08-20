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CM Grafica David Juventus 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus’s obligation: sell David for a capital gain and Spalletti. The situation between figures and offers

Juventus
Transfers
J. David

The Canadian is on the market, but no concrete offer has arrived in Turin

In some ways, Jonathan David’s situation mirrors Teun Koopmeiners', which we told you about yesterday (READ HERE). Both sit on the fringes of Luciano Spalletti’s plans and have effectively become luxury back-ups, given their respective wages, €4.5 million for the Dutchman and €6 million for the Canadian. Both are also coming off a disappointing season in a Juventus shirt, though for Koop the poor campaigns are actually two.


As with the midfielder, the centre-forward is also on the market, and David’s departure would also allow Juventus to free up space and resources to go after a new striker, one better suited to Spalletti’s demands (RETEGUI IDEA: READ HERE).

  • Chance for a capital gain

    The key difference between Koopmeiners and David, which could work in favour of the latter leaving, lies in the deal that brought the Canadian to Continassa, unlike the Dutchman. While Koop arrived from Atalanta for €61 million, David joined on a free transfer from Lille (excluding additional costs of €12.5 million, to be paid over three financial years).


    That gives Juventus room to make a capital gain if they sell the No 30, although there are currently no concrete negotiations taking place.



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  • No offers, loan move a possibility?

    This transfer window, there has been interest from Turkey, France (Paris FC and PSG) and England (Aston Villa), but nothing has turned into concrete offers for the player or for Juventus. Juventus have set the price at €30 million, but it cannot be ruled out that it could also drop to a figure around €20-25 million, and the club could also consider a loan deal.


    David has a contract with the Old Lady that expires in 2030, something he was keen to underline once the Club World Cup had ended, and in the event of a good season on loan, even a permanent transfer in 2027 could suit Juventus.


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