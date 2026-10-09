Juventus have made their move for Alessandro Romano. The opening contact marks the start of talks with Cagliari over the 2006-born player: Giovanni Carnevali has had a couple of phone calls with Tommaso Giulini to gather detailed information on the midfielder who made his debut for the Italy national team under head coach Roberto Mancini.





Juventus' plan is clear: try to move ahead of the Italian and foreign competition in January. Carnevali wants to get there before Inter and has made Juventus' strong interest in the former Roma man clear to Cagliari. Juventus see in Roma the midfielder they have been looking for for some time, one who can dictate the tempo of the game with quality and still has significant room for improvement.