Juventus have barely been able to enjoy him this season. Kenan Yildiz remains sidelined with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and, while his return is edging closer, it is still not just around the corner. He has made only one appearance so far, playing 69 minutes, and has not been seen on the pitch since that Frosinone-Juventus match.

His qualities and potential are still well known, not only in Turin but across Europe, where interest in signing him has not faded during this enforced lay-off. Among the clubs pushing hardest for him, reports Fichajes, are Real Madrid.