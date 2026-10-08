Fabrizio Ravanelli, who played up front for Juventus between 1992 and 1996, making 160 appearances and scoring 68 goals while winning one Serie A title, one Champions League, one UEFA Cup, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup, spoke to Tuttosport about the current Juventus side, with a particular focus on three players: Zhegrova, Kolo Muani and Licina, the latter currently on loan at Cremonese.





ON ZHEGROVA

"I spoke to him yesterday and I told him he is a phenomenon and that what he does in training and with Kosovo, he has to do for Juventus in matches. If he finds consistency, he is the strongest player, he changes games. For me he has the potential for 10 goals, but above all in the final ball. When he gets into the final 20 metres he becomes devastating and sees the play. He was judged when he was not well. Today he is well and makes the difference, and I hope he can do it in Cagliari too."