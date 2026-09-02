Federico Gatti could leave Juventus. According to Alfredo Pedullà, the former Frosinone centre-back is Porto's top target and the club have already made an initial approach, which Carnevali rejected. Juventus do not like the proposed formula of a loan with an option to buy. Further offers before Saturday 5 September, when the transfer window closes in Portugal, have not been ruled out. The No 4 understands that his chances of playing under Spalletti are limited, which is why he wants to join Farioli. It would give him the chance to try an experience abroad and play his way back into contention for the Italy squad.