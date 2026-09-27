Neto already played for Juventus between 2015 and 2017, making 22 appearances and winning 2 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia trophies and an Italian Super Cup. The Brazilian goalkeeper has also won the Copa del Rey twice in his career, once with Valencia and once with Barcelona, as well as an Olympic silver medal with Brazil at the London 2012 Games.





After playing for Botafogo in 2025-26 (18 appearances) and becoming a free agent before the call from Continassa, Neto arrives at Juventus to fill the role of deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.