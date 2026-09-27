Norberto Neto arrived this morning at Turin's Caselle airport before heading to J|Medical for the routine medical examinations. Juventus have picked Neto, who returns to the Bianconeri, as the replacement for Kamil Grabara, whose season is over because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee. After completing the medicals, the Brazilian will sign a contract that will keep him at the Old Lady until 30 June 2027.
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Juventus, Neto has arrived in Turin: medical and signature
Neto already played for Juventus between 2015 and 2017, making 22 appearances and winning 2 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup. The Brazilian goalkeeper has also won the Copa del Rey twice in his career, once with Valencia and once with Barcelona, as well as an Olympic silver medal with Brazil at the London 2012 Games.
After playing for Botafogo in 2025-26 (18 appearances) and spending time as a free agent before the call from Continassa, Neto joins Juventus as understudy to first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
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