Michele Di Gregorio's situation is different, but just as delicate. The former Monza player does not feature in Juventus' plans under the new technical project, and the club are working to find him a new destination.





Talks with Marseille have cooled, and a permanent move currently looks complicated. In the last few hours, though, Bournemouth's interest has emerged, with the club assessing several profiles to strengthen that area.





Lazio are also said to be keeping an eye on the Italian goalkeeper, in a transfer market scenario that could yet become particularly interesting. Juventus want to find a solution that suits everyone and allows Di Gregorio to start again at a club where he can rediscover continuity.





His departure would carry even greater weight if Perin also leaves Turin.



