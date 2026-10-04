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Benjamin Sesko Manchester United 2025-26Getty
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus, Manchester United set the price for Sesko and Zirkzee

Juventus
Manchester United
J. Zirkzee
B. Sesko
J. Mateta
AC Milan

The two strikers are on their way out of Manchester United, who want to cash in as early as January

Things have certainly not started as everyone at Manchester United expected. Michael Carrick guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League at the end of last season, but this campaign has opened with just one win from five Premier League matches, elimination from the Carabao Cup and only one convincing victory in Europe. Those results have dragged the club back into the fears and doubts of the past.

Under the spotlight now is the attack, the only department not truly overhauled in the summer, but that could change completely in the next winter transfer window. Both Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are on the market and available for transfer.

  • High price for Sesko

    Benjamin Sesko has so far been the real disappointment for the INEOS ownership. The Slovenian striker cost almost EUR80 million when Manchester United signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, at a time when half of Europe were chasing him, with AC Milan also interested. He has started this season with two goals in six matches, but only one in the league, in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

    Back in the summer, Newcastle and Barcelona both made moves for him, but United chose to keep him at Old Trafford. According to TeamTalk, those plans have now changed, with Manchester United already sounding out the market for a replacement. They would want no less than EUR75 million from Sesko's permanent departure.

    Juventus are among the clubs interested in the Slovenian, though for now only on loan, possibly with an option to buy. Barring surprises, they will not be able to sign Woltemade permanently at the end of the season and are looking for a more physical striker to support the German and Kolo Muani.

  • Zirkzee low-cost figures

    Even the more than €42 million invested almost two years ago to bring Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester from Bologna has yet to pay off and, unlike the Slovenian, his game time so far has been limited to just 70 minutes and no goals.

    Juventus had been thinking about it for a long time before making their move for Woltemade and, as mentioned, are looking for a striker with different characteristics, but the excellent relationship between Massara and his entourage inevitably leaves the door open for Juventus.

    According to The Sun, the asking price for the Dutchman is around €20/25 million, a figure even Italian clubs can afford. That has put Crystal Palace on alert, with the club potentially able to sell Mateta in January, a former target for AC Milan and Juventus, while Manchester United are interested in him.

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