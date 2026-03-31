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Juventus: Lukaku and Darwin Nunez back in the frame; Simone Inzaghi’s son scores a quick goal at the Continassa

Juventus
D. Nunez
R. Lukaku
SSC Napoli
Transfers
Al Hilal

With no deal yet in place with Vlahovic, Juventus are keeping an eye on the transfer market for strikers.

Juventus are looking around the transfer market for strikers.


As for departures, in addition to the Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, the two most recent signings are also set to leave: the Canadian Jonathan David and the Belgian Lois Openda.


No agreement has yet been reached to extend the contract of Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, which expires on 30 June, with the risk of him leaving on a free transfer.


Consequently, the Bianconeri management are beginning to assess possible alternatives, starting with the potential return of Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani (on loan at Tottenham from PSG), but not only him.


In this regard, Tuttosport mentions the names of Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadisiya) and Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal).


  • RAID ON CONTINASSA

    Tonight, the friendly match between Algeria and Uruguay will be played at the Stadium in Turin, and Juventus will be keeping an eye on Darwin Nunez.


    Meanwhile, according to Tuttosport, agent Tommaso Inzaghi – Federico Pastorello’s right-hand man and son of Simone – visited the Continassa training ground yesterday.


    The Al-Hilal manager, who spent €53 million last summer to sign the Uruguayan centre-forward, born in 1999 and formerly of Benfica, from Liverpool.


    He has scored 9 goals in 24 appearances for the Saudi club, which has dropped him from the squad to make way for 38-year-old Frenchman Karim Benzema, who arrived on a free transfer from Al-Ittihad during the last winter transfer window.


    Darwin Nunez is under contract until June 2028 with Al-Hilal, who pay him a salary of €23 million a year.


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