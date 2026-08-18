Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
lucumi juveGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Lucumì: "I take inspiration from Cuadrado, I’m joining the biggest team in Italy"

Juventus
Transfers
J. Lucumi

The first words of the Colombian defender signed by Juventus

Jhon Lucumì, the second most recent signing made by Juventus, with Guglielmo Vicario announced today, has spoken to the club's official channels: "I’m very happy to have arrived here. I’m joining the biggest team in Italy and I’m really excited. I can’t wait to settle in quickly with my team-mates and help out this season."


The Colombian added: "If there is a defender in Juventus history who inspires me? I think the first is Cuadrado. I think he did a great job here and he is a reference point in Colombia for having played for this team. Then there are the great Juventus defenders: Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli. I think they are reference points for me and for all the players who play in our position."

  • On Spalletti: "We only said hello to each other. We have time to talk and to understand from him everything he wants me to do for the team".


    Finally: "I feel I am at a good stage of maturity now. I feel I have taken the right step and, with these team-mates of the highest level, I know I can provide important help and give a lot to Juventus. To the Juventus fans I want to say that I am happy to be here, I cannot wait to see them at the Allianz Stadium and I hope to repay all this affection when we are on the pitch".




    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV