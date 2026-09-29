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cm grafica juventus koopmeiners 2027
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus: Koopmeiners back up for sale, the figures needed to avoid a capital loss

Juventus
T. Koopmeiners

The Dutch midfielder will be one of those who can be sacrificed on the market in January to raise funds.

Six matches have already passed, five in the league and one in the Europa League, but Teun Koopmeiners still hasn't convinced Luciano Spalletti 100 per cent. Circumstances have forced the Tuscan coach to give him space and minutes, but what he's produced on the pitch hasn't satisfied the manager.


What happens next? With finances under strain and a need to go back into the market, the former Atalanta player, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, will be put back on the market again, this time with the club trying to avoid any obstruction from him over a permanent sale.


  • Struggle to "take on" Juventus

    It is not just about the numbers, because he has a goal and an assist to his name at the start of the season. What Spalletti, the fans and the club's hierarchy do not like, with the huge figures for amortisation and wages staring back at them in the accounts, is the personality he shows when he steps onto the pitch, along with that lingering sense that he still has not put Juventus on his shoulders.

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  • Sale objective, who wanted him

    The chance of a breakthrough is still there, necessarily given the emergency, but Juventus' priority remains a permanent sale for Koopmeiners in January.

    Back in the summer, Besiktas and a couple of Arab clubs were interested in a permanent deal, while Galatasaray, Manchester United, Monaco and Newcastle pushed for a straight loan.

  • The figure to avoid making a capital loss

    So what fee can Juventus sell the Dutchman for? Afford is the key word, because with accounts set to close around €60 million in the red and no Champions League income, Giovanni Carnevali needs to boost the Player Trading figures and cannot afford to post any capital losses.


    As of 30 June 2026, Koopmeiners still had a book value of €31 million, with an amortisation quota of around €10 million. Consequently, if he leaves permanently in January, to avoid making a capital loss, Juventus will need to sell for at least around €26 million.

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