Six matches have already passed, five in the league and one in the Europa League, but Teun Koopmeiners still hasn't convinced Luciano Spalletti 100 per cent. Circumstances have forced the Tuscan coach to give him space and minutes, but what he's produced on the pitch hasn't satisfied the manager.





What happens next? With finances under strain and a need to go back into the market, the former Atalanta player, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, will be put back on the market again, this time with the club trying to avoid any obstruction from him over a permanent sale.



