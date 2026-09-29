Juventus: Koopmeiners back on the market, the figures needed to avoid a capital loss

Six games have already gone by, five in the league and one in the Europa League, but Teun Koopmeiners still has not fully convinced Luciano Spalletti. The Tuscan coach has had to give him space and minutes, forced by circumstances, but what he has shown on the pitch has not satisfied the manager.





What now? With the books under strain and a need to go back into the transfer market, the former Atalanta man, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, will be put back on the market once again, this time in an effort to avoid his obstruction to a permanent sale.



